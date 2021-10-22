MP Assembly Speaker to Embark on Week-Long Cycle Yatra in His Constituency, Denies Link to Fuel Prices

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has announced a week-long cycle yatra in his hometown Rewa from October 24 but denied that the gesture had anything to do with soaring prices of petrol and diesel.

Speaking to News18, Gautam, who will also relax protocol accorded to the Speaker during his yatra, said cycle as the mode of transport made it easier to reach out to the public. He added that it was his duty to care for the people who elected him to the Assembly. Gautam is a senior BJP MLA from Rewa’s Deotalab constituency.

“If I pay attention to the whole state, my own people could be left neglected. It is important to take care of issues in my assembly constituency… I think public representatives should exercise their rights to address public issues in their constituencies,” he said.

After the recent spell of fuel price hike, petrol was selling at Rs 115.50 a litre in Bhopal, while diesel cost Rs 104.52 per litre on Friday.

