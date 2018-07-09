English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP BJP Corporator's Husband Blocks Ministers from Inaugurating Roads in Wife's Ward, Suspended
Shyam Singh Meena, husband of BJP corporator Manphool Singh Meena. (Image: @ShyamSinghMeen8/Twitter)
Bhopal: A BJP corporator's husband was on Sunday suspended from the party for indiscipline after he stopped an MP and MLA from inaugurating some newly constructed roads in his wife's municipal ward.
Shyam Singh Meena, husband of corporator Manphool Singh Meena, blocked the path of local MP Alok Sanjar and Huzur area MLA Rameshwar Sharma, also from the BJP, when the two arrived to inaugurate some roads in Kolar locality, party functionaries said.
They said that Shyam told the two senior leaders to turn back claiming that his wife had already inaugurated the roads in question.
Corporator Manphool Meena was by the side of Shyam when the incident happened, a video of which went viral on social media.
"MP BJP chief Rakesh Singh has suspended the primary membership of Shyam for indulging in indiscipline on the basis of the video of the incident which appeared on social media and on the complaints made by the MP and MLA," said state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.
"MP BJP chief Rakesh Singh has suspended the primary membership of Shyam for indulging in indiscipline on the basis of the video of the incident which appeared on social media and on the complaints made by the MP and MLA," said state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
