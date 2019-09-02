MP BJP Leader Booked for 'Immersion' Tweet on Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia
In the picture, Scindia can be seen helping Nath in a crowded place, but the caption, with several smileys, provided by Kothari below informs that the former Guna MP is about to "immerse" the MP CM.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Indore: A BJP leader was booked on Monday after a Congressman approached police claiming the former had defamed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia by uploading a mocking picture on Twitter.
State Congress secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar police station stating that MP BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari's tweet and accompanying picture showed Nath and Scindia in a bad light.
In the picture, Scindia can be seen helping Nath in a crowded place, but the caption, with several smileys, provided by Kothari below informs that the former Guna MP is about to "immerse" the MP CM.
कमलनाथ को विसर्जन के लिए ले जाते हुए सिंधिया 😀😁😀😊 pic.twitter.com/Gpnpr7yW0x— Rahul Kothari Bjp (@RahulKothariBJP) September 1, 2019
The tweet came a day before Ganesh Chaturthi which was observed across the country on Monday, festivities of which end with the immersion of the idol on Anant Chaturdashi.
The MP Congress is currently faced with factional feuds with some leaders openly backing Scindia to replace Nath as chief of the state unit.
"Rahul Kothari has been booked under section 499 (defamation) for his tweet against Nath and Scindia," a Vijay Nagar police official said.
Kothari, meanwhile, tweeted on Monday that the case filed against him was "proof" of the "undeclared Emergency" by the Congress government in the state.
He said the aggressive posture of the BJP against the Kamal Nath government would continue despite the threat of cases and FIRs.
"The chief minister does not command respect. He is not worthy of defamation. We won't bend before the police which is acting like a puppet," Kothari claimed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Fan Compiles Reactions of Superheroes When They Realised They are Going to Die
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000