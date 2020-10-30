Moving Ahead from 'Item', 'Chunnu Munnu' Jibes, MP Politicians Now Bring up Ravan, Shakuni & Kali

When it comes addressing adversaries, none can beat political leaders from Madhya Pradesh, who have now started draw parallels from mythology as well during the crucial campaigning for the upcoming by-elections.

Latest to join the list of such leaders is former chief minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti. Bharti, while addressing a poll rally in Raisen in favour of party candidate (a Congress turncoat) Prabhuram Chaudhary, called herself goddess Kali and Chaudhary, her son, Bhairavnath.

“When Jyotiraditya Scindia had introduced me to Chaudhary recently, I was surprised by his dark complexion and immediately realised that he is Bhairavnath who was the son of goddess Kali and Uma is goddess Kali,” said Bharti.

She urged the public to shower flowers (votes) on Bhairavnath on November 3, the day of polling in Madhya Pradesh.

Before this, Chief Minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan likened his predecessor Kamal Nath to demon king Ravan and said the state Congress president is ‘mayavi’ (deceptive) like Ravan.

Few days ago during a rally in Morena, Congress star campaigner Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed that Chouhan (popularly referred to as ‘mama’ or maternal uncle) is the combined version of three such cunning uncles – Marich, Kansh and Shakuni.

Besides, leaders are randomly hurling adjectives towards one another, some of which have drawn the ire and notice of the Election Commission as well.

For a while now, the Congress has been using words like ‘bikau’ (sell-out), ‘gaddar’ (traitor) and ‘loktantra ke hatyare’ (murderers of democracy) for Jyotiraditya Scindia and MLAs loyal to him for having deserted the grand old party to join the BJP.

Nath’s ‘item’ remark towards BJP’s Dabra candidate Imarti Devi, who too had switched camps, had made national headlines. Following massive outrage, Nath issued an apology. However, soon, Devi used the same remark for Nath’s mother and sister. Both cases were referred to the Election Commission by the BJP and Congress, respectively.

The EC has also served a notice to BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for Nath and Digivijaya Singh ‘chunnu-munnu’. According to the notice, the statement made in Sanwer, Indore, during an election rally against the two Congress leaders was found to be in violation of the provisions of the model code. The BJP leader had also dubbed them traitors.

Several BJP leaders have called Nath as ‘Kapat Nath’ for allegedly deceiving farmers and youths with false promises. BJP’s state head VD Sharma had recently called Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, ‘sabse bada Jaichand’ for questioning the 2008 Batla House encounter and the surgical strike across the border in 2016.

During a rally, Chouhan also accused the Congress of constantly abusing him with words like ‘bhukha nanga’ (begger), ‘nalayak (unworthy)’ and ‘kamina’ (nasty person).