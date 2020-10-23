MP Bypolls: C'garh CM Attacks Centre Over New Farm Laws

Gwalior: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the Centre was eying farmers’ land to hand over to “capitalists” after selling off PSUs and airports. While Baghel was scheduled to address campaign rallies for the Congress for bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats scheduled for November 3, he did not get the administration’s nod as the party had failed to apply for permission 48 hours prior to the event, the party’s district unit chief Devendra Sharma said.

Baghel said the BJP government in the state was afraid of his campaign and exuded confidence that his party would be back in power after bypoll results are declared on November 10. Referring to the Centre’s new farm laws, Baghel said.

“We have called a special session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly on October 28 to protect the interest of farmers.” “The BJP has shut down a number of public sector companies and sold many of them. They have started selling railways and airports too, Not satisfied, the Centre has framed black laws to hand over farm land to capitalists,” the CM of the neighbouring state claimed. He said these laws would turn farmers into labourers.

Speaking on the bypolls, he said people had not liked the way the BJP had toppled the Kamal Nath government here in March and the results would reflect this anger. Baghel hit out at Congressman-turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claiming the latter was unable to sustain himself without a post and, therefore, switched sides.

He also lashed out at the BJP’s announcement in poll- bound Bihar that the coronavirus vaccine would be given free to people in that state. “Has the coronavirus affected only people of Bihar,” Baghel asked.

