MP Bypolls: Chouhan's Good Work Will Shine, People Don't Want Return of Nath & Digvijaya, Says BJP Chief

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has claimed his party will all the 28 assembly seats going to the bypolls on November 3 on the back of development works done by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government in the past seven months. Sharma said Chouhan has done a good job of handling the COVID-19 outbreak in the state besides other challenges like the recent floods that ravaged parts of Madhya Pradesh.

He said the BJP's poll campaign will revolve around development works done under Chouhan, who assumed office around seven months ago, as against the 15 months of the Congress rule. He said traditional Congress voters like SCs/STs/OBCs and Muslims have shifted to the BJP and the presence of the Mayawati-led BSP in the bypoll arena will not impact the poll prospects of the ruling party.

The state BJP chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been steadfastly implementing visions of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay by launching a slew of welfare schemes. If there is anyone who has taken care of the thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar like his concern for the poor, downtrodden and deprived sections of the society in the entire country, then it is the government of Prime Minister Modi.

"The Modi government has implemented schemes like Ujjwala (providing free LPG connections to poor households), Swamitva (issuing property cards) and PM Awas Yojana," Sharma told.