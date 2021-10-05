MP Bypolls: Cong Fields Ex-MLA Purni from Khandwa LS Seat, Names Nominees for 2 More Assembly Segments

The Congress on Tuesday fielded its leader Raj Narayan Singh Purni for the October 30 by-election on the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and announced candidates for two more bypoll-bound assembly segments in Madhya Pradesh. With this, the Congress has announced its candidates for all four bypoll-bound seats - one of the Lok Sabha and three of the Assembly - in Madhya Pradesh where voting will take place on October 30.

The opposition party, which released a list of three candidates, has fielded Purni, a former MLA, from the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, where bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.The party has given ticket to Kalpana Verma for by-election to the Raigaon (SC) Assembly seat in Satna district, while Mahesh Patel will be its candidate from Jobat (ST) in Alirajpur district.

Verma had contested unsuccessfully from Raigaon in the 2013 Assembly polls. Patel is currently Congress's Alirajpur district unit president. In Raigaon, the death of BJP MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri necessitated the by-election, while the Jobat (ST) seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting Congress legislator Kalawati Bhuria.

The Congress had last week nominated Nitendra Singh as its candidate from the the Prithvipur Assembly seat in Niwari district. The seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting Congress legislator Brijendra Singh Rathore, the father of Nitendra Singh. The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

The Election Commission had last week announced the schedule for Lok Sabha and assembly seats in the country where bypolls are due. The votes polled in them will be counted on November 2.

