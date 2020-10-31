News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

MP Bypolls: EC Bars BJP's Imarti Devi from Campaigning Tomorrow Due to 'Code Violation'

File image of Imarti Devi.

File image of Imarti Devi.

Campaigning for 28 assembly seats going for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 ends on November 1 (Sunday) evening.

The Election Commission on Saturday barred BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code. Campaigning for 28 assembly seats going for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 ends on November 1 (Sunday) evening.

"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) , in connection with the ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...