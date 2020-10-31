Kamal Nath Moves Supreme Court Against EC Order That Revoked His 'Star Campaigner' Status

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court challenging Election Commission's decision to revoke his "star campaigner" status for violations of the model code during campaign for the bye-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

Nath had used the words "mafia" and "milawat khor" against a political rival at a recent campaigning event. Last week, the EC had asked him not to use words like "item" in campaigning. The former CM had used the jibe to hit out at state minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi at a rally. This is not for the first time that the EC has taken such a stern action against political leaders.

In an order, the Commission said, "...for repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct and for completely disregarding the advisory issued to him, the Commission hereby revokes the status of leader of political party (Star Campaigner) of Kamal Nath, Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for the current Bye-elections of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh." It said no permission will be granted by authorities to Nath as a star campaigner.

"However, if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure related to travel, stay and visit will be completely borne by the candidate in whose constituency he carries out campaigning," it said. While the political party pays for the expenditure of a star campaigner, the candidate pays for the expenditure of other campaigners.