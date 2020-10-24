MP Bypolls: Sachin Pilot To Hold Meetings For Cong Workers

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will hold meetings with party workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior- Chambal region next week ahead of bypolls to 28 Assembly seats on November 3. Pilot will hold meetings in Narwar and Satanwada in Shivpuri, Sumoali in Morena besides areas in Bhind and Gwalior districts on October 27 and 28, Narendra Saluja, the media coordinator of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, informed on Saturday.

He will also address such meetings in Noorabad, part of Morena Assembly seat, Manbasai (Dimni Assembly seat) Gormi (Mehgaon) and Gohad and hold a press conference on October 28 in Gwalior, Saluja said. These seats are in the Gwalior-Chambal region where Congressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has considerable clout, though Gujjars or Gurjars, the community to which Pilot belongs, are influential in 16 seats, political observers pointed out.

Pilot had rebelled against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot some months ago before reconciling with the party. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. PTI ADU LAL BNM BNM 10241835 NNNN.

