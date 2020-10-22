MP Bypolls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Move SC Against HC Order Restricting Physical Rallies

A day after Madhya Pradesh high court restricted political rallies in view of the Covid-19 situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called off two public meetings in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Chief Minister called off his public meetings scheduled at Shadora in Ashoknagar and Barach in Bhander constituency of Datia.

Speaking to the media, he said the meetings were called off as per the HC Gwalior bench verdict that has restricted political rallies and meetings. "But we will be approaching the Supreme Court as the verdict is contrary to elections being conducted in other states."

"Political rallies are being held in Bihar and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, but a portion of our state can't hold them," he said. Pointing at the contrary nature of the legislation, he said "we are moving SC in hopes that we will get justice.

The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh high court, in response to a petition on crowded political gatherings for state assembly bypoll campaigns amid the pandemic said physical public rallies in nine districts including- Gwalior, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Vidisha - will only be allowed to be conducted in case virtual meeting is not possible. The meetings will require permission from the District Magistrate and Election Commission.

The court had observed that the right to health and life is comparatively more exalted, sacred and precious right when compared with the right to canvassing and campaigning.

The high court also ordered collectors to register FIRs against union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and state Congress chief Kamal Nath for breaching covid-19 protocols despite the court's previous orders.