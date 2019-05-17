Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MP CEO Submits Report to Poll Body On Pragya Thakur's 'Godse a Patriot' Remark

Thakur has since apologised for her remarks after facing criticism from opposition parties and leaders.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP CEO Submits Report to Poll Body On Pragya Thakur's 'Godse a Patriot' Remark
File photo of BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.
Loading...
Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission (EC) over the statement of BJP candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, who termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin (Nathuram Godse) a deshbhakt (patriot).

The state election officials have forwarded a report to the EC in this regard, MP CEO V L Kanthrao said.

Asked about details of the report, he said, We will share them after the EC takes a decision in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the District Election Officer of the Agar Malwa district submitted his report to the CEO in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement on Godse. The poll panel had taken cognisance of Pragya's remarks describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "patriot" on Thursday after a host of political parties condemned her remark.

Pragya has apologised for her comment and retracted the statement. "It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If I’ve hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media," Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, said. She also
tweeted her apology.

On Thursday, in response to a question over actor- turned-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that "free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", Pragya had said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt.

Those calling him a terrorist should look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election," she had said.

Earlier this month, the EC had barred Pragya from campaigning for three days for violating the Model Code of Conduct by stirring up communal feelings. The poll watchdog had said in its order that the decision came in light of her comments against slain IPS officer Hemant Karkare and on the demolition of the Babri Masjid.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram