English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP CEO Submits Report to Poll Body On Pragya Thakur's 'Godse a Patriot' Remark
Thakur has since apologised for her remarks after facing criticism from opposition parties and leaders.
File photo of BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.
Loading...
Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission (EC) over the statement of BJP candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, who termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin (Nathuram Godse) a deshbhakt (patriot).
The state election officials have forwarded a report to the EC in this regard, MP CEO V L Kanthrao said.
Asked about details of the report, he said, We will share them after the EC takes a decision in this regard.
Earlier in the day, the District Election Officer of the Agar Malwa district submitted his report to the CEO in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement on Godse. The poll panel had taken cognisance of Pragya's remarks describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "patriot" on Thursday after a host of political parties condemned her remark.
Pragya has apologised for her comment and retracted the statement. "It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If I’ve hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media," Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, said. She also
tweeted her apology.
On Thursday, in response to a question over actor- turned-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that "free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", Pragya had said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt.
Those calling him a terrorist should look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election," she had said.
Earlier this month, the EC had barred Pragya from campaigning for three days for violating the Model Code of Conduct by stirring up communal feelings. The poll watchdog had said in its order that the decision came in light of her comments against slain IPS officer Hemant Karkare and on the demolition of the Babri Masjid.
The state election officials have forwarded a report to the EC in this regard, MP CEO V L Kanthrao said.
Asked about details of the report, he said, We will share them after the EC takes a decision in this regard.
Earlier in the day, the District Election Officer of the Agar Malwa district submitted his report to the CEO in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement on Godse. The poll panel had taken cognisance of Pragya's remarks describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "patriot" on Thursday after a host of political parties condemned her remark.
Pragya has apologised for her comment and retracted the statement. "It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If I’ve hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media," Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, said. She also
tweeted her apology.
On Thursday, in response to a question over actor- turned-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that "free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", Pragya had said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt.
Those calling him a terrorist should look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election," she had said.
Earlier this month, the EC had barred Pragya from campaigning for three days for violating the Model Code of Conduct by stirring up communal feelings. The poll watchdog had said in its order that the decision came in light of her comments against slain IPS officer Hemant Karkare and on the demolition of the Babri Masjid.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell, Pandya and....Five Power Hitters to Watch Out For
- New Mahindra Bolero Spied with Updated Safety Features
- From Cannes Red Carpet to Her Instagram Account, Deepika Padukone is a Real-life Queen
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
- For Me, Nationalism is Spiritual and Inclusive, Kangana Ranaut Says at Cannes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results