MP CM Chouhan Calls Off Jan Ashirwad Yatra Early, Kamal Nath Blames Public Disenchantment

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called off his much-publicised Jan Ashirwad Yatra prematurely on Thursday without giving any reason. BJP said he would cover remaining constituencies through public meetings.Seeking blessings for another term in power, Shivraj had embarked upon the yatra on July 14, passing through various assembly constituencies atop a modern chariot.The CM was supposed to cover all the 230 constituencies ahead of the assembly polls, but ended it on Thursday at Jabalpur after he had covered 187. The party said he would now focus on poll preparations.Clarifying on why the CM could not cover all the constituencies, party vice-president Prabhat Jha said that the journey was interrupted for a week during the ‘Atal Asthi Yatra’ following the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Other festivals also hindered the course of the journey, he said.Asked whether the move was compelled by any instruction from the Election Commission, BJP spokesperson Hitesh Vajpayee said it was purely strategic call by the party.Congress president in MP, Kamal Nath, said it was the public’s disenchantment from the Jan Ashirwad Yatra that forced Shivraj to call it off prematurely.“Both the public and party workers had distanced themselves from the yatra, so CM Shivraj has called off the journey on the pretext of poll preparations,” he added.