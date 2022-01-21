MP: CM Chouhan Denies Appointment to Digvijaya Singh, Meets Kamal Nath; Singh Holds Protest

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh was found embroiled in yet another controversy, this time in Madhya Pradesh.

For the past few days, Singh has been alleging that he was not getting an appointment with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss the plight of locals displaced due to two projects – Tem and Suthalia.

On Thursday, Singh had alleged that the CM House, which had offered him an appointment for January 21, informed him that his appointment has been cancelled as the chief minister was busy in some other assignments. An upset Singh accused the chief minister of not being concerned about farmers’ issue and announced to sit on dharna outside the CM House on Friday.

On Friday, Congress workers had tried to stop a motorcade of Chouhan as he was moving towards Smart Park for plantation. Singh too was stopped by police as he was moving towards the CM House.

In between, another controversy erupted as Chouhan was seen speaking to MPCC chief Kamal Nath at State Hanger in Bhopal in her afternoon. In no time, the political circles went abuzz that the CM has declined appointment to Singh but made it a point to meet the MPCC chief.

However as announced earlier, Singh sat on a dharna along with Congress workers at Doordarshan Kendra in Shyamkla Hilla, which is at a close distance from the CM House.

During the dharna, Singh informed that CM House had offered him an appointment afresh for January 23. Singh affirmed that if farmers’ issues are not addressed, they won’t allow any machinery to enter four districts where the projects are pending.

Nath, who had also joined the dharna, lost his cool as he was leaving the site and the media posed him a query why the chief minister offered him an appointment while declined the same to his colleague. An angry Nath hit back saying it was rubbish, he only met Chouhan coincidentally.

Earlier in the day, home minister Narottam Mishra slammed Singh for using harsh words over an appointment issue. It seems a Talibani method of seeking an appointment, said Mishra, adding it is unbecoming of a former chief minister.

