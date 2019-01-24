English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP CM Orders Inquiry After Farmer Receives Rs 13 as Farm Loan Waiver, Others Complain of Missing Names
Responding to reports of MP government waiving off as low as Rs 10 as farm loans, ex-chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed this a ‘cruel joke’.
File photo of MP CM Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: After reports of false names appearing in the list of farm loan waiver scheme in Madhya Pradesh started doing the rounds, chief minister Kamal Nath ordered district collectors to act against those responsible for anomalies.
Farmers who have never secured loans or those who have repaid loan long back suddenly found themselves in the loan write off list. Several farmers have also complained that less amount has been waived off while their loan amount was much higher.
In accordance with the farm loan waiver announcement, the state department of agriculture has published a list of farmers who have farm loans against their names and are likely to benefit from the scheme.
The CM is currently in Davos. Principal Secretary Co-operative Affairs has ordered officers to establish control rooms in every district to address farmers’ grievances.
A panel of Co-operative Dept officers would look into the complaints and respond to the complainants within two days. The department has issued a form for compiling details of farmers’ grievances in connection with the scheme.
“A list will be prepared immediately after the last date February 5, 2019, of filing applications in the cases in which farmers have given pink applications of loan amount in the display lists despite not having taken any loan,” a communiqué issued on Thursday by MP government read.
It further added that it has become possible to highlight such cases of anomalies due to the display of the list of loan accounts under the scheme.
Pink forms are being filled by farmers in cases where the names or loan amount or other information does not tally with the green (Aadhaar card certified) and white (non-Aadhaar card certified) list prepared on the basis of master data sheet received from the bank or if their names are not found in both lists.
There is a provision to check the record again on the online portal on the farmer’s pink application on the loan amount being more and write off the verified amount of loan waiver at the branch. It is not right to conclude that the loan will be waived on the basis of the list displayed, the state government clarified in the communiqué.
The basis of filing a complete application is to take claims and objection by making the list public, said the statement.
Recently, Minister for Cooperatives Affairs Govind Singh has issued directives to take strict action against people guilty of irregularities in loan cases which were sanctioned in the earlier regime. Singh had alleged massive loan fraud in MP.
Besides, there are reports from various areas in which farm loan waiver amount is less than Rs 100 where the actual loan amount runs into several thousands. Among those is a farmer of Agar Malwa who had farm loan of Rs 20,000 and he received a waiver of Rs 13.
Home minister Bala Bachchan has clarified that whosoever is facing such problems should contact the bank concerned. He said the state government was committed to waive off farm loans up to Rs two lakh and to eligible farmers.
Responding to reports of MP government waiving off as low as Rs 10 as farm loans, ex-chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed this a ‘cruel joke’.
Chouhan claimed the list of beneficiaries being published in English was also confusing for the farmers.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
