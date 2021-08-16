MP CM Announces to Build Bharat Mata Temple in Bhopal, Grand Vajpayee Memorial in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced to build a Bharat Mata temple in capital city Bhopal and a grand memorial for former prime minister and statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his birthplace Gwalior.

For Bharat Mata temple, he said idols of freedom fighters and a detailed description on their contribution for the country will be made.

Bhopal already has a Shaurya Smarak which is dedicated to brave hearts of the country. It was inaugurated on October 14, 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This will help coming generations to be aware of the priceless sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for securing country’s freedom," Chouhan said during an event at Shaurya Smarak. As part of the Amrit Mahotsav this year, events regarding freedom struggle will be organised and books based on the freedom fighters will be published, he said.

Chouhan made the announcement after offering floral tribute to Vajpayee’s statue at Shaurya Smarak.

He said Vajpayee was ‘ajatshatru’ (one without enemies) and had never compromised before the most powerful nations when his government conducted a nuclear test. Born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died on August 16, 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here