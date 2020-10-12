MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Could Beat Shah Rukh, Salman Khan in Acting: Kamal Nath

A war of words is going on unabated between Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On Monday, Nath lashed out at the CM calling him a proficient actor who could beat actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The comment came a day after Chohan slammed Nath for attacking the state government's spree of initiating developmental works.

"At least Chouhan could make Madhya Pradesh proud in the field of acting," Nath said. "At times, he refers to himself as a farmer’s son, on others he identifies as 'Mama' (uncle) and sometimes, he kneels down on the stage. He is a wonderful actor and should head towards Mumbai,” he said, referring to a recent poll meeting in Suwasra where the CM was seen down on his knees pleading for the public’s blessings.

"It’s shameful that soybean farmers haven’t received a single penny for their losses while CM Shivraj serves lies in his poll meetings daily that he has deposited thousands crores in their accounts,” claimed the former CM while addressing an election rally in favour of candidate from Surkhi Parul Sahu.

Nath went on to say that the public had offered the Congress the mandate for ruling the state after 15 years, but Shivraj Singh Chouhan formed his own government with the help of money.

"In his (Shivraj) government, youths were without jobs, hospitals were sans doctors, poles were without wires and electricity and tanks had no water. Meanwhile, I had started a transformation in my government - waiving off farm loans, constructing gauhsalas, campaign against adulteration and mafia, offered 27% reservation to the OBCs. Was it my crime?" Nath asked at the rally.

Warning BJP candidate Govind Singh Rajput, Jyotiraditya Scindia's close aide, Nath said he could indulge in politics as much as he wants but the public will offer a reply on November 3.