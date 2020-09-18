MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Defends Centre's Farm Bills, Says They Are 'Farmer-friendly'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured farmers thatthe minimum support price mechanism and the functioning of mandis will remain unaffected and instead turn even better dueto the passage in Lok Sabha of the bills related to the farm sector. Some parties, including BJP's Punjab ally Shiromani Akali Dal, have opposed the bills claiming they were anti-farmer.

Chouhan was speaking after an online transfer of Rs 4,688 crore into the accounts of 22 lakh farmers as part ofthe Centre's crop insurance scheme. "Some people are trying to create confusion on these farm bills. There is no question of stopping procurement on the basis of MSP from farmers. Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor BJP will ever allow this. In fact, the new bills will bring in reforms in the farm sector and make MSP, mandis etc more effective and farmer-friendly," the CM said.

He said the bills allowed farmers to sell their produce anywhere. Chouhan also said every farmer would get the kisan credit card.

Lok Sabha had passed two bills on Thursday and another bill earlier with the government asserting they will open new avenues for farmers by unshackling them from the existing mechanism and allowing them to enter into agreements withprivate parties to sell their produce.