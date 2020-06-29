MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Meets PM Modi amid Buzz over State Cabinet Expansion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and briefed him on the state government's efforts and strategies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting assumes significance as Chouhan is likely to expand his cabinet soon. About 20 to 25 new members, including some former Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP in March, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, according to sources in the ruling party.

Chouhan came to Delhi on Sunday to hold consultations with the central BJP leadership over the much-talked about expansion, they said. Chouhan had last week said the expansion of the state cabinet will take place soon.

The initial 'mini' expansion of the cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, nearly a month after Chouhan took oath as the chief minister for a record fourth term.

The BJP came to power in March after Congress's Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister, following rebellion by nearly two dozen MLAs of the party.

Most of the rebels were considered close to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP more than three months ago.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the prime minister about issues like employment of migrant labours and boosting the state's economy during the lockdown, a statement issued by the state government said.

He informed the prime minister about his government's efforts and strategies regarding global pandemic COVID-19, it said. "This was his first meeting with the prime minister after assuming office of the chief minister in March, 2020," the statement said.

During the half an hour long meeting, Chouhan presented two booklets to the PM published by the state government -- Ummeed, and Madhya Pradesh - Vikas Ke Liye Pratibadh Prayas , the statement said.

The booklet 'Ummeed' is a detailed account of organised initiatives taken by the government for migrant labours. The second booklet has details of various initiatives of the state during the first 100 days of Singh as the chief minister.

Modi appreciated Chouhan's efforts and assured him of all possible assistance from the central government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.