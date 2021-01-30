MP CM Transfers Rs 400 Crore in 20 Lakh Farmers' Accounts, Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Protests

Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's agri laws, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday transferred Rs 400 crore in the bank accounts of farmers as part of the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme'.

“I have transferred Rs 400 crore to farmers and I will do the same in February and March,” said Chouhan, addressing farmers in Sagar district. The efforts to benefit farmers will continue, he added. The sum was offered to 20 lakh farmers.

He also criticised the Congress party over its opposition to the agri reforms, and support to agitating farmers.

"Kamal Nath is moving around on tractors these days but where was he when the premium for crop insurance wasn’t paid and crops were getting destroyed," said the Chief Minister.

Former CM Nath has been leading a campaign against the contentious farm laws and has driven tractors at many places as part of the protests.

Shivraj said the BJP, after coming to power, had not only paid the premium but also offered a relief amount to farmers. He added that the Congress only offered "lip service" on farmers’ issues.

Chouhan objected to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s interventions in farmers’ protests, saying those "who are unaware of A-B-C of agriculture are offering explanation of the new laws."

"People like Rahul Gandhi are misleading farmers for their vested interests," he said.

Since 2018, when Gandhi had announced farm loan waivers, the issue has remained key in Madhya Pradesh politics. The BJP had accused Congress of betraying peasants when in power by not fulfilling the farm loan waiver promise entirely.

However, when BJP assumed power, the Congress accused the ruling party of not completing the unfinished loan waiver process.