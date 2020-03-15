MP Cong Govt has Become Lame-Duck, Kamal Nath Should Resign as CM: BJP's Sahasrabuddhe

Kamal Nath should step down as chief minister as the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has become a "lame-duck" after the resignation of 22 MLAs, BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Sunday.

Claiming that the Congress government doesn't have numbers on its side to prove majority in the Assembly, Sahasrabuddhe said the chief minister should learn from the BJP which asked its leaders to step down when it failed to garner a majority in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"It appears that the Kamal Nath-led government has been reduced to lame-duck and learning from the BJP, he should step down," Sahasrabuddhe, who is in charge of the party affairs in Madhya Pradesh, said.

On the Congress allegation that the BJP was trying to "destabilise" its government in Madhya Pradesh, he said the grand old party is unable to keep its house in order.

"It is easy for the Congress to blame the BJP, but it is not convincing as the grand old party is unable to keep its house in order. And it became clear when a leader of the stature of Jyotiraditya Scindia felt constrained to desert the Congress and join the BJP," he said.

Rejecting the Congress's claim that BJP is forcibly keeping its MLAs in Bengaluru, the saffron party leader said any adult cannot be kept anywhere without his consent.

"All the MLAs are in Bengaluru due to their allegiance to a leader and the latter's interest is high on their minds, he said, indicating that the MLAs in Karnataka belong to Scindia's camp.

On the question of BJP forming government in the state, Sahasrabuddhe said, "Let curtains come down on the Kamal Nath government,then we will do whatever is required in the interest of the state."

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has directed Chief Minister Nath late on Saturday night to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after the former's address on Monday.

The Kamal Nath government in the state is teetering on the brink of collapse after 22 MLAs, loyal to former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, tendered their resignations to the Speaker.