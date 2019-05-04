English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Cong Trying to Browbeat BSP Nominees, Will Settle Score at Opportune Moment, Says Mayawati
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the state, the Congress was misusing government machinery to intimidate BSP candidates, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
Morena: Accusing the Congress of deceit in Madhya Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has alleged that the grand old party was intimidating her party candidates in the state.
The BSP president, who was addressing an election rally in Morena on Saturday, in favour of party candidate Kartar Singh Bhadana said the Congress had formed the government in the state with the BSP’s support, but, later, ditched it.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the state, the Congress was misusing the government machinery to browbeat BSP candidates, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
The BSP supremo’s remarks came after several BSP leaders joined the Congress recently. The BSP’s Lokendra Singh Rajput, who was fielded from Guna against Jyotiraditya Scindia, later announced to back the senior Congress leader and also joined the party.
This has further enraged Mayawati, who had even announced to reconsider support to Congress government.
Besides, the husband of one of the two BPS MLAs in the state has been named as an accused in the murder of a Congress leader.
Mayawati said scores would be settled with the grand old party at an opportune time.
She even accused the Congress of ditching Dalit icon BR Ambedkar when he contested an election in Maharashtra and the Congress fielded its candidate against him.
“The Congress’ priority should have been to ensure Babasaheb’s victory,” Mayawati said.
She also attacked the Modi government at the Centre and called it a failure for the regular terror attacks in the country.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
