MP Congress Begins Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra from Chitrakoot, Kamal Nath & Scindia Give it a Miss

The move is being touted as the Congress’ attempt to corner the ruling BJP by highlighting the government’s inability to fulfil a decade-old promise of tracing and developing the mythological route taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:October 2, 2018, 11:48 PM IST
MP Congress Begins Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra from Chitrakoot, Kamal Nath & Scindia Give it a Miss
The yatra seeks to trace the mythological route taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile as mentioned in the epic Ramayana.
Chitrakoot: With senior leaders like Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia missing from the event, the Congress on Tuesday began the Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra from Kamtanath temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, amid heavy chanting of ‘mantras’ and ‘shlokas’.

The yatra seeks to trace the mythological route taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile as mentioned in the epic Ramayana.

Led by local MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi, the yatra was attended by few religious seers, party workers and locals. Party sources said that Scindia and Nath could not participate in it as both were busy in their respective assignments.

The move is being touted as the Congress’ attempt to corner the ruling BJP by highlighting the government’s inability to fulfil a decade-old promise of tracing and developing the route.

Earlier this month, it was announced by MPCC president Kamal Nath that the yatra will commence on September 23. Later, it was postponed till party chief Rahul Gandhi’s visit on Sep 27, but was deferred, yet, again.

Rahul Gandhi had visited the Rewa-Satna region and Chitrakoot on Sep 27.

Previously, a section of the party was not too keen on the journey starting during the inauspicious pitra paksha.

The party has also announced for the route’s development, if it comes to power.

The 13-day religious journey is likely to conclude on October 15.
