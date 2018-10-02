English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Congress Begins Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra from Chitrakoot, Kamal Nath & Scindia Give it a Miss
The move is being touted as the Congress’ attempt to corner the ruling BJP by highlighting the government’s inability to fulfil a decade-old promise of tracing and developing the mythological route taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile.
The yatra seeks to trace the mythological route taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile as mentioned in the epic Ramayana.
Chitrakoot: With senior leaders like Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia missing from the event, the Congress on Tuesday began the Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra from Kamtanath temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, amid heavy chanting of ‘mantras’ and ‘shlokas’.
Led by local MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi, the yatra was attended by few religious seers, party workers and locals. Party sources said that Scindia and Nath could not participate in it as both were busy in their respective assignments.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
