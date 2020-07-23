MP Congress Derides Former Partymen, Says RSS Chief Bhagwat Keeping Away From Ministers of Scindia Camp

Madhya Pradesh Congress has derided its former party colleagues who shifted base to BJP, saying that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in the midst of his five-day working group meet in Bhopal,has been meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministers but has been keeping a distance from ministers who are part of the former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp.

School Education minister Inder Singh Parmar, Higher Education minister Mohan Yadav and others have called on the RSS chief, including state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several others are to follow suit. In the wake of Bhagwat’s visit, the party organisation has asked all the ministers to remain in Bhopal.

The RSS has neither allowed the media to cover the event nor it has issued any information on what transpired in the deliberations.

However, sources claimed that Bhagwat hasn’t met any minister from Scindia camp as of now and also does not have any plan to do so during his remaining stay in Bhopal.

Sources said those who met Bhagwat have either been Sangh volunteers in the past or were associated with the Sangh in any form.

Bhagwat has also avoided staying at the Sangh's local office in Arera Colony as three pracharaks recently tested positive for coronavirus. The working group meet has been going on at Sharda Vihar outside Bhopal city limits and is owned by RSS affiliate organisation Vidya Bharti.

Opposition Congress has been quick to ridicule its former partymen who joined the BJP and were given ministerial posts in the Shivraj-led government.

“Reports suggest that you people are considered untouchables,” Congress media cell chairman Jitu Patwari said while hinting at Scindia camp ministers who weren’t invited to meet Bhagwat in Bhopal.

“You all cheated your mother organisation to devote yourself to the BJP but still the RSS has no faith on you,” Patwari said, adding that those who are up for sale aren’t considered fit enough for seeking advice.

