MP Congress Huddles for Meetings Amid BJP's Demand for Floor Test, May Postpone Assembly Session

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh summoned an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday at 11am after leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met state Governor Lalji Tandon seeking a floor test at the earliest.

A group of BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, met the Governor and submitted a letter requesting him to direct Nath to prove majority in the Assembly on Monday.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is expected in Bhopal 7 pm on Sunday as well. Kamal Nath is expected to meet all party MLAs, while those camping in Jaipur are likely to reach Bhopal on Monday morning ahead of the Assembly session.

Sources said that in the meeting, the cabinet could decide to postpone the Assembly session amid coronavirus fears, buying the Congress government more time as it stands beleaguered by the opposition's call to prove majority.

Senior state ministers, however, have repeatedly affirmed that the state government would prove majority, if required.

On Friday, parliamentary affairs minister Govind Singh had said that there was no plan to defer the Assembly session, adding that the government would give it a thought if the health department report recommended it over coronavirus concerns.

“We have the required numbers and would prove majority if need be,” Singh had affirmed.

Responding to the Congress' apprehensions over coronavirus, BJP leader Narottam Mishra had questioned why the MP Assembly could not function if the Lok Sabha was functioning.