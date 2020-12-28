MP Congress Junks Protest Atop Tractors, Holds Sit-in at State Assembly to Show Support for Farmers

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday held a silent protest outside the state assembly in Bhopal in support of the farmers agitating against the new farm laws. Leaders of the party were seen congregated next to the Mahatma Gandhi statue for the sit-in, holding toy tractors.

The party seemed to have junked its earlier plan of holding demonstrations in tractors and trollies on the day of the commencement of the state Assembly's winter session. However, it was decided during an all-party meet that the session would be adjourned in view of fears over the coronavirus situation.

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Arun Yadav was prepared for the protest, having arranged a number of tractors at his residence for the demonstration. However, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reportedly decided to drop the idea of a protest atop tractors and trollies at the last minute and instructed party cadre to instead hold a silent sit-in.

Yadav, seemingly miffed with the decision, said, "Our preparations were complete but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, apprehensive of our protest, adjourned the Assembly session. Adhering to directives from the state party head (Nath), the protest will be undertaken shortly."

The BJP observed that the decision was an outcome of the Congress' infighting. “The Congress has this inherent culture of factionalism and it was evident on Monday. In future, the infighting will rise,” state home minister Narottam Mishra said in reference to the opposition party's protest.

The Congress refuted suggestions of infighting and claimed that the protest was called off due to the district administration orders of imposing section 144 of CrPC in the assembly area.

“There is no infighting or factionalism in our party. It was the BJP which ran away fearing our protest. This is why the assembly session was called off deliberately,” Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said.