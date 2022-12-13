MP Congress Leader Raja Pateria Arrested Over ‘Kill Modi, Save Constitution’ Remark

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and senior Congress leader Raja Pateria has been arrested by Panna Police, in connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi to save constitution’ remarks. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday afternoon at the Pawai police station in MP’s Panna district against the Congress leader for the controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A controversy erupted after Pateria apparently goaded his audience to “kill" to “save" the Constitution. In a purported video doing rounds of social media, the Congress leader could be heard saying that PM Modi has plans of doing away with elections.

“Modi will end elections, Modi will divide the country on the basis of religion, caste, and language. The lives of Dalits, tribals, and minorities are in danger. If you want to save the constitution, then be ready to kill Modi," Pateria purportedly said while addressing supporters in Pawai town of MP’s Panna district.

However, the Congress leader, in the video, could be heard clarifying that by killing he meant ‘defeating’ Modi, but that hardly made a difference with several BJP leaders calling for Pateria’s arrest.

Congress Leader Pateria Issues Clarification

Meanwhile, Pateria issued a video statement clarifying he meant to “defeat" PM Modi in the elections but his remarks were wrongly presented.

“A video related to a mandal meeting yesterday at Pawai has surfaced. I am a follower of Mahatma Gandhi who can’t talk about killing anyone. It was wrongly presented. I wanted to say defeat Modi to protect the Constitution, Dalits, tribals and minorities and also to remove unemployment," he said.

BJP Slams Pateria and Congress Over Remark

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had ordered the registration of the FIR, said the police found Pateria spread hatred and enmity among Dalits, minorities, and tribal communities based on religion, caste, and language, at the meeting.

Mishra told reporters Pateria’s statement against the prime minister is very objectionable and he had directed the superintendent of police to register a case against the Congress leader.

The FIR was registered against Pateria under sections 451 (House-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing public mischief), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also targeted Congress over Pateria’s remarks, saying the reality of those who are undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore.

“Congress people are not able to compete with PM Narendra Modi in the field, that’s why a Congress leader is talking about killing him. This is the height of hatred. True feelings of Congress are being revealed. The law will take its course," the chief minister said in a statement.

Earlier, state BJP chief VD Sharma shared the video clip of Pateria and demanded an inquiry wondering if there is a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

A delegation of the state BJP called on the Director General of Police (DGP) in Bhopal and submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of Pateria.

Congress Denounced the Remark

The Congress, meanwhile, expressed dismay and denounced the remarks made by its leader in Madhya Pradesh against Prime Minister Modi, saying they are not acceptable to the party and need to be condemned.

“Absolutely reprehensible! No such words should be used against the prime minister or against anyone. The Congress party denounces, condemns such statements," AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera said when asked about the comments in the national capital.

He said even if it was a misunderstanding or a slip of tongue, he should not have used such words.

“There is no excuse to use any such language against anyone including and especially the prime minister," Khera said.

