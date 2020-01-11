MP Congress MLA First 'Supports' CAA and Opposes NRC, Then Clarifies
Suwasara MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, who first supported CAA, later claimed his statement was in the context of CAA and the NRC separately, adding he had not spoken in favour of the CAA.
Representative image.
Mandsaur (MP): A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday came out in "support" of the Citizenship Amendment Act and said there was no harm if "unhappy people from neighbouring countries" are given citizenship.
Suwasara MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, however, later claimed his statement was in the context of seeing the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) "separately" and "not defined together", adding he had not spoken in favour of the CAA.
"If we see CAA and NRC separately, there is no harm if unhappy people living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are getting facilities here. But we also have to think if people living in India have to furnish documents (under NRC)," he said.
Queried later that he had supported the CAA which is being opposed by his party, the Congress MLA said, "It would be wrong to say I have supported CAA. I believe the CAA and NRC have to seen separately. It would be wrong if these are defined together."
Dang opposed the NRC and said it was causing confusion among people, adding, as far as citizenship was concerned, even people living in this country since ages do not have documents to prove it.
