MP Congress Rolls Back Controversial Order on Twitter-Savvy Ticket Seekers

Only four days after issuing a diktat for all ​ticket seekers in MP to enhance their presence on social media – by making it compulsory to have an account on Twitter, a page on Facebook and presence on WhatsApp groups at the booth level in their respective constituencies -- the Madhya Pradesh Congress has now cancelled the order. In a statement issued by the MP Congress Committee, the party said the previous order stands cancelled.Signed by MP Congress head Chandraprabhash Shekhar, the letter states that all prior orders seeking big social media profile for ticket aspirants in MP assembly polls have been suspended.Soon after reshuffling its IT Cell, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday had issued a letter stating, that they need to get at least 15,000 likes on their Facebook pages and a minimum of 5,000 followers on Twitter.The order came close on the heels of state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s reported outburst against the party's IT Cell in Madhya Pradesh for poor performance in an election year. This had also cost Dharmendra Vajpayee his job as the IT Cell head, which was then replaced with Abhay Tiwari, who led the party’s online campaign during the Gujarat assembly elections last year.The letter demanded that these Facebook pages must have at least 15,000 likes and 5,000 followers on their Twitter profiles. It also made it compulsory for every candidate to like and share tweets and posts of the party's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.The IT Cell had further directed all party office bearers and sitting MLAs to submit details of their Twitter handle and Facebook pages by September 15.