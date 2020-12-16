MP Congress to Hold Fasts in Protest against Farm Laws, CM Chouhan Suggests Party Must Repent Instead

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have locked horns over the agriculture reform laws in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP ran a campaign across the state to raise awareness on the legislation while the Congress has geared up to hold fasts to oppose the Centre’s laws.

While addressing an event organised for creating awareness about the laws in Jabalpur, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said, "These days Kamal Nath and ‘Diggy Raja’ (referring to Digvijay Singh) are experiencing an outburst of love for farmers in their hearts as they are talking about fasts. Why don’t they repent that they did not submit the amount of premium for crop insurance during their rule, instead?”

Chouhan alleged that as Chief Minister, Kamal Nath did not send a list of farmers eligible for loan waiver to the Centre, thereby turning regular farmers into defaulters.

The CM said that no one can close down mandis and if farmers wish to sell their produce in mandis, they are free to do so. "We have reduced the mandi cess which will help farmers grow their income," he added.

Meanwhile the Congress, in accordance with their stand on the farm laws, announced on Tuesday that it would hold fasts across the state in opposition of the legislation. Congress leaders and workers will hold fasts at district and block levels against the farm law amendments on December 19, party working president Jitu Patwari said.

The fasts will be held to also protest steep hike in the prices of cooking gas and petrol. The party has affirmed that the state unit will also launch a series of protests on the farm law issue.

Party organisational vice president Chandraprabhash Shekhar wrote letters to district and city presidents urging them to ensure the presence of MPs, MLAs, party leaders and workers at the proposed protests on December 19.

“Congressmen should let the voice of the common man against price hike in essential commodities and the Centre's indifference to farmers reach the national capital,” Shekhar said in the letters dispatched on Wednesday.