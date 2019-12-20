MP Congress to Hold Mega Protest March Against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 25

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress has given a call for a mega protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bhopal on December 25. Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead the protest, which will also be joined by his ministerial colleagues, said public relations minister PC Sharma on Friday.

Thousands of party workers from the state are likely to take part in the protest march, said Sharma after the winter session of the state assembly was adjourned. The minister alleged that through the implementation of CAA, the Centre has tried to tamper with the fundamental tenets of the Constitution and the Congress party won’t tolerate this.

The minister further said that the chief minister himself has come forward on this issue and expressed hopes that Madhya Pradesh would continue to be peaceful on the same.

Also present on the occasion, sports minister Jitu Patwari slammed the BJP government at the Centre saying the party once talked about one nation-one law, so why they are now implementing a law which discriminates on the basis of religion.

Due to a single decision of the central government, people have taken to streets in protest, he claimed. The whole nation, including the Congress party, only wishes that the constitutional provisions should be the same for everyone and should not discriminate on the basis of caste and religion, added the minister.

Saying that the basic theme of Hindutva is 'vasudhaiv kutumbakam' and the Constitution further preaches equality, Patwari appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not divide the public.

Appealing to the protesters to carry out peaceful protests and not resort to violence, Patwari said that if public property is damaged, it’s your own loss and conveys a message that you don’t love your country. He urged the agitators to follow democratic ways of dissent.

In accordance with the basic tenets of the Constitution, the Congress party would hold a protest march against the law on December 25, affirmed the minister.

