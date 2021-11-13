MP: Congress to Hold Parallel Tribal Convention Coinciding with PM Modi's Bhopal Programme

The political race to win over tribals seems to be hotting up in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress deciding to hold a convention in Jabalpur on November 15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a tribal rally in Bhopal to mark the birth anniversary of the community icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Days ahead of the prime minister’s visit, the ruling BJP has accused Congress of ignoring tribal icons including Munda and others for its “reverence of a single-family". The opposition party hit back, alleging the saffron party is trying to use tribal icons for its “vote bank politics".

The Madhya Pradesh government has organised a tribal convention on the occasion of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) on November 15 at Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet had decided to declare November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and honour the contributions of the members of Scheduled Tribes to Indian history and culture.

The Congress is organising a convention in Jabalpur on November 15 to pay tribute to the revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, whose statue was installed there by our (erstwhile) government, on his birth anniversary, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta told .

