MP Congress to Soon Get New President, Says Kamal Nath

Nath's remarks come amid reports that Rahul Gandhi had expressed disappointment over none of the party leaders, holding top posts, taking responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll rout.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
MP Congress to Soon Get New President, Says Kamal Nath
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. (PTI)
Indore/Bhopal: Two days after revealing that he had offered to quit after the drubbing the Congress faced in Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Kamal Nath Saturday said a new state party head would be chosen soon.

Nath is currently Madhya Pradesh Congress president and his offer to resign from the party post had come against the backdrop of party's national president Rahul Gandhi offering to quit.

"There is going to be a new state Congress president. We have to fight BJP's election machinery. For this, we have to build our election machinery like theirs. We have to shape the

Congress' organisation in a new way," he told reporters on the eve of his Delhi visit.

He was responding to a query on whether MP Congress would soon have a new chief. Nath has been stated unit chief since April last year.

Nath's remarks come amid reports that Rahul Gandhi had expressed disappointment over none of the party leaders, holding top posts, taking responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll rout.

Nath Saturday also informed that he had offered to resign in December last year after he was chosen as chief minister post the Assembly polls, but he was asked to carry on.

Meanwhile, MP Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said, "Kamal Nath is going to meet the party's high command. Congress will get a new state president."

After the Congress' defeat in the LS polls, Nath had gone to Delhi to meet Gandhi but could not get an audience, with sources claiming the latter was unhappy at the MP CM for placing his son

Nakul's poll campaign above that of the party.

The BJP won 28 out of the 29 seats in the state and only Nakul managed to retain Chhindwara, for long a pocket-borough of his father.

The Nath camp is believed to be pitching for state Home Minister Bala Bachchan, a tribal leader, as the next MP Congress chief.

Bachchan said, "I am a Congress worker. I have tried to deliver every responsibility given by the party with sincerity. I am ready to discharge efficiently whatever responsibility I get from the party in future."

A rival camp in the party wants general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia to be made state unit head, sources said. Scindia lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Guna.

