MP Congress to Stage Sit-in Outside PM Modi's House to Seek Central Funds
The Congress wants that the Centre immediately release Rs 32,171 crore to MP, party MLA Arif Masood, who would lead the demonstration said. The party would also submit a memorandum of its demands to the prime minister, he said.
Representative image.
Bhopal: Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh would stage a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence in New Delhi on Thursday to demand release of central funds for losses suffered by the state due to heavy rains this monsoon.
The Congress wants that the Centre immediately release Rs 32,171 crore to Madhya Pradesh, party MLA Arif Masood, who would lead the demonstration, told PTI on Monday.
The party would also submit a memorandum of its demands to the prime minister, said Masood, who is an MLA from Bhopal.
"The Modi-led NDA government has deliberately not released Rs 32,171 crore of the central funds, under different heads, to the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and is
discriminating against the state," he alleged.
Madhya Pradesh suffered severe losses due to floods and extremely heavy rainfall during this monsoon season and it needs fund desperately to tide over the situation, he said.
The state government has informed the Centre about the necessary additional funds required for providing relief and rehabilitation to be flood-affected people, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host a Lavish South Carolina Wedding Rehearsal Dinner
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- William Dalrymple Had the Cheekiest Response to Imran Khan Reading 'The Anarchy'
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]