MP Congress Workers Clash During Flag Hoisting Ceremony on Republic Day at Indore

Indore: A violent clash among Congress workers marked the Republic Day programme at the state party office in Indore on Sunday.

Minutes before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is also the PCC chief, arrived at the party's Gandhi Bhawan office for flag hoisting, some workers were seen slapping each other. The police deployed for the Chief Minister's security had to separate them.

Devendra Singh Yadav, one of the leaders involved in the brawl, filed a police complaint against party leader Chandu Kunjir after their altercation with him.

One group had to be driven away from the venue. Ironically, the chief minister in his speech said bonding the hearts of people was the striking feature common to India's and Congress' culture.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Gandhi Bhawan had on Sunday hosted the first major function after formation of the Congress government in the state. Kamal Nath said the party would fight the forces trying to destroy the culture and the spirit of the nation's Constitution as it has done for the past 70 years.

"Congress has a history of sacrifice. We are ready to sacrifice for the country even today. The nation and the party will firmly face the challenges posed by divisive forces," said Kamal Nath.

"Let's take a pledge to reinforce India's culture of brotherhood along with the values of the Constitution. There is no other country in the world with so much diversity. We have so many religions, castes, languages and festivals. We have unity in diversity which is the fruit of the culture of brotherhood. Due to this culture, India stands united under one flag," he said.

