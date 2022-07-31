CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

MP Cops File FIR Against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Over Prez Remark on BJP Leader's Complaint

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 19:04 IST

Dindori, India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received backlash a few days ago for his 'Rashtrapatni' remark. (Photo: PTI/File)

A case was registered against Chowdhury after his remark on President Droupadi Murmu on the complaint of former MP minister Om Prakash Dhurve

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Madhya Pradesh against Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his controversial remark on President Droupadi Murmu on the complaint of a BJP leader, a police official said on Sunday.

The FIR registered at Dindori police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including promoting enmity between different groups, has been sent to Parliament House police station in Delhi for action, he said.

A case was registered against Chowdhury under IPC sections 153 (A) (1) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) on the complaint of former MP minister Om Prakash Dhurve, said Inspector CK Sirame of Dindori Kotwali police station. “The FIR has been transferred to Delhi Police by Dindori Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh for perusal and investigation,” he added.

As the incident took place in Delhi, the FIR has been sent to Parliament House police station for action, Singh told.

first published:July 31, 2022, 19:04 IST
last updated:July 31, 2022, 19:04 IST