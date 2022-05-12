MP Elections 2023: Congress Kicks Off Campaign with Youth Wing Leading Protests in Bhopal

Kicking off the 2023 assembly poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, the youth wing of the Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a protest in Bhopal on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering at MPCC, party state head Kamal Nath said that there have been enough talks on joblessness and inflation. In order to come to power in 2023, the Congress party needs to fight the police and administration and every Congress worker should be ready for this fight, he added.

“The manner in which the Shivraj government used water cannons, arrested YC workers and booked them in fake cases, exhibits the autocratic behaviour of the state government,” said Nath, commenting on the ‘Yuva Shankhnaad’ protest in Bhopal. “The government has affirmed that it’s not ready to listen to the youth and is eager to smother the voices seeking jobs.”

Srinivas BV, the national president of the Youth Congress urged the party workers to raise rebellions against the state government at the district level. He urged YV workers to corner BJP leaders on issues including joblessness, inflation and power scarcity, whenever these leaders visit their respective areas.

On issues ranging from inflation, unemployment, anomalies in entrance exams, the Vyapam scam and others, the YC workers staged a massive protest at Shivaji Nagar area where the police had put up barricades to prevent protesters from moving further. The police used water cannons as the protesters tried climbing on the barricades and both the sides pushed each other.

Including former MPCC chief Arun Yadav, Sriniwas BV, Kunal Chauhdary, Vipin Vankhede and others were arrested on the occasion.

Well aware of the youths’ issues and the power of youth voters in the state, the Congress party has planned to launch the 2023 poll campaign while addressing youths and the Thursday protest was part of this strategy. To add, thousands of teachers who cleared recruitment tests are demanding appointments, thousands of youths are seeking the filling of vacant government posts and large numbers of youths have alleged anomalies in Vyapam (PEB) conducted exams.

