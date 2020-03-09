MP Finance Minister Promises 'Attractive' Budget Despite Cash Crunch, Says Centre 'Harassing' Public With Its Policies

Bhopal: Accusing the Centre of harassing the public with its policies, Madhya Pradesh finance minister Tarun Bhanot on Monday said the Kamal Nath government's annual state budget will ensure the 'aam aadmi' isn't burdened further.

“Prices have skyrocketed and the rate of unemployment has spiralled like never before due to policies of the Narendra Modi government," Bhanot alleged while speaking to News18.

"We are coming up with an attractive budget for 2021-22 despite adverse conditions. The budget has been planned in such a manner that it takes care of all sections of the society," he said.

Buried under huge outstanding dues of over Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the Kamal Nath government is battling to generate revenues and has accused the Centre several times before of depriving the state of its share of funds from the central pool.

Bhanot slammed the BJP for not helping out the state and said that despite a mandate to be in opposition, the BJP is indulging in attempts to topple the Congress government. He further questioned why senior BJP leaders are "running to New Delhi" repeatedly.

He said BJP leaders in the state should confront their national leadership on why Madhya Pradesh's share in the Union budget was slashed by Rs 14,322 crore.

Commenting on the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Bhanot said, "We aren’t apprehensive of cross voting in RS elections. We have clamped down on mafia elements in the state so the opposition is unnerved and is trying to bring the state government down somehow."