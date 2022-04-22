‘MP First State to Make Tribals Land Owners’: Home Minister Amit Shah lauds CM Chouhan

“This is the first time in the country that a state has turned tribals into forest land owners,” Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, heaping praises on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shah was in Bhopal for a tribals’ convention and also took part in a mega road show, which culminated at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head office, where the minister addressed the party cadre.

Addressing the tribal population at Jamboorie Maidan, Shah said: “Offering forest land ownership rights to the tribal community is an exemplary step by Chouhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned that poorest of the poor should be empowered and Chouhan is realising this dream.”

आज मध्यप्रदेश की 925 में से 827 वन ग्राम को राजस्व ग्राम में परिवर्तित किया गया है और ये @ChouhanShivraj जी की सरकार का आदिवासी भाईयों के जीवन में बड़ा सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाने वाला फैसला है। आज ये 827 वन ग्राम के लोग स्वाभिमान के साथ कह सकते हैं कि राज्य पर हमारा भी अधिकार है। pic.twitter.com/hEvDlIdHzd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2022

Announcing a bonus for tendu patta collecting tribals and conversion of 827 Van Grams into revenue villages, he said, “This will make you feel that you also deserve ownership in the state,” he said.

The state government has given Forest Village Committees 20% share in forest income. The state has 21% tribal population. Shah said the state can’t progress unless the tribals are on the path of development. “Our announcements for tribals won’t stop and will be completed,” he said.

Rs 125 CRORE FOR 22 LAKH TRIBALS

Addressing the crowd, Chouhan said a bonus distribution of Rs 125 crore for 22 lakh tribal beneficiaries has begun. “For the first time, forest dwellers will be entitled to compensation in case of natural calamities. Once the conversion of Van Grams into revenue villages takes place, the land records will be maintained, and mutation and division of land will take place. The process will be governed by Gram Sabhas, while the Forest department will only offer assistance,” said Chouhan.

Shah’s visit to Bhopal is part of the BJP’s efforts to woo tribals ahead of the 2023 assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party had organised a 2-km roadshow for Shah. The roads were decked up and flower petals were showered on the minister. Shah held a meeting with the core committee at the headquarters.

‘DANDAMAAR POLICE WON’T DO’

Police need knowledge, evidence and logic, said the Union Home Minister while addressing the 48th All India Police Science Congress in Bhopal. He announced that the city will get a National Forensic Science University. Police need technology to be two steps ahead of the criminals, said Shah, adding even constable and head constable-level staffers are required to be tech-savvy.

