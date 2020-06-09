MP Governor Lalji Tandon Goes on 10-day Leave, to Return on Day of Rajya Sabha Poll

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has left on 10-day leave till June 19 to visit his hometown Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha polls for three seats from MP will be held on June 19, with the Congress fielding former chief minister Digvijay Singh and Phool Singh Barraiya, and BJP fielding Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki.

A much-awaited expansion of the Chouhan government, which came to power on March 23, will have to wait till Tandon is back.

A mini-expansion of the cabinet took place in April in which five ministers were inducted, among them Scindia loyalists Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.

Political activity in MP, as in most states, has come to a standstill since March when a lockdown was imposed to



fight the coronavirus outbreak.