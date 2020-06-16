MP Governor Lalji Tandon on Ventilator Support, Condition 'Serious But Under Control'

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has been put on ventilator support and his condition is "serious but under control", according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the private hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the governor's health.

"The condition of the governor is serious but under control. He is still on elective ventilatory support and is currently under strict supervision of the team of critical care specialists," according to the hospital bulletin.

"He is on ventilator since yesterday (Monday)," Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said earlier in the day.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on Monday, Tandon "developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU under strict supervision of medical experts".

"On June 15, consequent to problems in his lungs, kidney and liver, he has been put on elective ventilator support and is also undergoing dialysis," it stated.