MP Governor Lalji Tandon's Condition Improving, But Still Needs Ventilator Support: Hospital

There is an improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, a senior official of Medanta Hospital, where he is admitted to, said in Lucknow on Tuesday.







Medical director Rakesh Kapoor, in a bulletin issued by the Medanta Hospital, said Tandon still needs ventilator support due to comorbidities such as diabetes.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

"There is an improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. He is now getting food through the Ryles tube. His liver, kidney and heart are now functioning without support," Kapoor said.

"His ventilator support is being given through tracheostomy. But, due to diabetes and multiple comorbidities, his body muscles are not able to support for self-breathing, due to which, he still needs pressure mode ventilator support," he said in the medical bulletin.