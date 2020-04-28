MP Govt Distributes 'Kadha' Packets, Congress Objects to CM Shivraj Chouhan's Picture on Them

The opposition Congress on Tuesday took exception to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's picture appearing on packets of Ayurvedic 'Kadha' being distributed by the state government.

The government has planned to distribute one crore packets of a Kadha (herbal decoction) which it claims boosts immunity and helps the body keep coronavirus infection away.

On Monday Chouhan launched 'Jeevan Amrit Yojana', under which 50 gram packets of kadha powder are being distributed.

"Our sages and vaidyas (ayurveda doctors of the past) have created medicines which increase immunity and we remain healthy. The special trikuta churna-kadha prepared by our AYUSH department is very effective in increasing immunity," Chouhan said.

The packets are being prepared by the Madhya Pradesh Laghu Vanopaj Sangh. The chief minister said the powder can be prepared by mixing "Pipal, Sonth (dry ginger) and black pepper" which is to be boiled with tulsi (basil) leaves in a litre of water and reduced to half before it is consumed.

But Congress leaders questioned the chief minister's picture on kadha packets.

"Sorry Shivraj ji, your picture on the government packets is giving a very wrong message. Doing so with the government packets is a punishable offense.

"Has this happened with your permission? If not, punish the officer who has been involved in this," said Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha in a tweet.

State Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said while scores of people have been affected by the pandemic which has even claimed the lives of some brave police officers and doctors, Chouhan was busy promoting himself through electronic media and hoardings.

"Chouhan's picture is also published on the packet of decoction powder. Instead of providing relief to people, he wants his picture to reach households," he said.

The ruling BJP said there was nothing wrong with it. "Being the CM of the state, the picture of Shivraj ji is there on the packet. His name is synonymous with trust. The Congress is doing politics on every issue," said state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal.

He also dared Tankha to file a case if any punishable offence had taken place.