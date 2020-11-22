MP Govt Orders Probe In Netflix Series' Temple Kissing Scenes

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said the state police have been asked to examine the series ‘A Suitable Boy’ being streamed on Netflix to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments. The minister also hinted at taking legal action against the makers of the series.

An office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the ruling BJP, has claimed the kissing scenes were filmed in a temple in MP’s Maheshwar town and submitted a complaint to the Rewa superintendent of police. “The series ‘A Suitable Boy’ was released on an OTT media platform. Kissing scenes were filmed inside a temple with bhajans being sung in the background. I consider it objectionable. I think this hurt feelings,” Mishra, the state’s Home minister, said in a video statement on Sunday.

“I have directed police to examine the series and determine what action can be taken against the producer and director of this series.,” the minister added. Meanwhile, BJYM national secretary Gaurav Tiwari told .

