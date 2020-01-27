MP Govt Proposes Construction of Sita Temple in Sri Lanka
A committee comprising officials of Madhya Pradesh and Mahabodhi Society in Sri Lanka will oversee the construction, a release from the MP publicity department said.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: In what appears to be an extension of the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government's soft Hindutva policy, the state government is planning to build a temple dedicated to Sita in neighbouring Sri Lanka.
The state government is already working to construct cowsheds in the state besides making budgetary allocation for the development of Ram Van Gaman Path, the mythological route undertaken by the holy trinity of Ram, Laxman and Sita.
Nath on Monday directed officers to prepare a blueprint for the proposed Sita temple.
Banagla Uptisa, chief of the Mahabodhi Society, called on Nath in Bhopal on Monday and discussed several issues, including the temple's construction.
Nath then issued his officers instructions to finalise the temple design and look into the allocation of budget during the current financial year in order to build the temple at the earliest.
