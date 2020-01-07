MP Govt Should Stop Intimidating BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, Says LoP Gopal Bhargav

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargav accused the Kamal Nath-led government in the state of intimidating leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His comment came close on the heels of Congress leaders hitting out at BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for allegedly trying to create hurdles in the government’s anti-mafia drive in Indore.

“They are trying to intimidate, pressurise and threaten BJP workers and leaders and those who stand against this are branded as mafia sympathisers like what happened in the case of Vijayvargiya,” Bhargav said. “The national general secretary of our party was slapped with all sorts of criminal cases while he was opposing the administration’s action in Indore,” the former minister said.

He also warned of launching a massive protest against the government in the near future. “I wish to caution the Kamal Nath dispensation to mend its ways immediately or be ready to face the consequences,” Bhargav said.

Vijayvargiya has been claiming for a while that the administration is targeting BJP leaders/workers on the pretext of its drive against the mafia.

However, Congress’ media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja said he wanted to know what kind of ties Vijayvargiya had with those Indore residents who have been under the lens of government officials for a while. He also referred to the several scams that took place during Vijayvargiya’s tenure as Indore mayor.

