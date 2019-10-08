MP Guv Clears Ordinance for Indirect Election of Civic Body Heads After 'Advice' from Congress Leaders

Bhopal: After much tussle with the Madhya Pradesh government, Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday cleared the municipality amendment 2019 which paves the way for indirect election of mayors and municipality chairman. However, Tandon expressed displeasure on Congress leaders’ reaction on the delay in clearing the amendment.

The clearance of the amendment comes less than two months ahead of civic body polls in Madhya Pradesh which are due in December.

The decision came after the Governor had a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath where he briefed Tandon about several aspects of the amendment.

Tandon said that chief minister assured that the government had nothing to do with the personal opinions of some leaders who tried to convert the issue into a public debate.

As the Governor took few more days to clear the amendment, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha had taken to Twitter to 'advise' the Governor that he should clear the amendment and had claimed that the governors act upon the recommendations of the cabinet, which is called the Raj Dharm.

The comment did not apparently go well with the Governor. The matter escalated further after forest minister Umang Singhar backed Tankha's views. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia too had presented his views on Monday and asked the Governor to clear the amendment at the earliest.

Tankha later thanked the Governor for clearing the amendment and said that by clearing the amendment, "the Governor has exhibited utmost impartiality ignoring all other considerations". He also said that he was saddened to know that his statement had hurt him.

Sensing the escalating tension, Nath had called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday and had detailed discussion on the said amendment.

The Governor on Tuesday said that on the basis of details offered by the Chief Minister, he has decided to assign his approval.

However, Tandon made it clear that he considers comments on the desecration of the constitutional post as breach of constitutional traditions.

