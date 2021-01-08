MP Minister Narottam Mishra Says BJP Will Bring Love Jihad, Cow Protection Laws in Bengal if Elected

Days after two petitions challenging the 'love jihad’ or anti-conversion laws were presented before the Supreme Court, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra vowed on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring the law in West Bengal if it comes to power.

Amid cow smuggling cases in the State, he also assured that the BJP government will also bring laws to protect cows.

Mishra said, “It is unfortunate that innocent Hindu girls were lured and converted through love jihad. Also, Bengal is notorious for being a hub for cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border. If BJP comes to power, we are certainly going to bring two laws against love jihad and cattle smuggling.”

Hitting out at former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and members of the Gandhi family, he said, “Our former President Pranab Mukherjee mentioned in his book 'The Presidential Years' that they did everything to divide our country. They were responsible for creating Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. It was them who supported Article 370 in Kashmir. People of India will never forgive them for destroying their dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’.”

On January 6, the apex court issued a notice on the two petitions challenging the laws which have provisions that prohibit religious conversion for the purpose of marriage. The bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had said that the bench will hear the petitions.

Recently, BJP appointed Mishra as in-charge of 48 assembly seats in Asansol and Bardhman areas of West Bengal.

In the 2016 Assembly, BJP’s vote share was 10.2 per cent (increased by 5.56 percent as compared to 2011 polls) and in 2019 Lok Sabha it went up to 40.3 per cent. There was an increase of 30.1 percent vote share mainly because of Hindus coalescing towards the BJP.

In the last three years, BJP managed to cultivate religious driven politics in Bengal and it was evident with its significant rise in Bengal in terms of it’s vote share.