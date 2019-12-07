MP Minister Says Former CM Shivraj Chouhan is Filled With Negativity after Losing Power

Bhopal: Objecting to the choice of words used by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan against his successor Kamal Nath at a protest on Friday, state sports minister Jitu Patwari said that the BJP leader has filled up with negativity after losing power.

Chouhan on Friday had led a BJP protest in Sagar with Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargav, where he slammed Nath over the alleged shortage of urea in the state.

Apparently questioning Nath's stature, Chouhan had asked, “Kamal Nath, tu kis khet ki mooli hai (who are you)?”

Patwari on Saturday said Chouhan's language and views have changed since he stepped down as chief minister last year.

“Shivraj ji, Kamal Nath ji usi khet ki mooli hain jis khet ki aap they. Aap ki tarah pradesh ki janta ne unhe chuna hai (Shivraj, Kamal Nath comes from the same place where you come from. Like you, the state's electorate has chosen him),” said Patwari. "I am deeply anguished as his language is now laced with indecency.”

Patwari rejected Chouhan’s allegation of the state government not waking up on time to pay heed to the urea crisis. He said that sensing a possible spike in demand, the state government had urged the Centre to offer an increased amount of urea, but the demand was not heeded.

