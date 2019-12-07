Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

MP Minister Says Former CM Shivraj Chouhan is Filled With Negativity after Losing Power

State sports minister Jitu Patwari said Chouhan's language and views have changed since he stepped down as chief minister last year.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 7, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Minister Says Former CM Shivraj Chouhan is Filled With Negativity after Losing Power
File photos of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his successor Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: Objecting to the choice of words used by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan against his successor Kamal Nath at a protest on Friday, state sports minister Jitu Patwari said that the BJP leader has filled up with negativity after losing power.

Chouhan on Friday had led a BJP protest in Sagar with Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargav, where he slammed Nath over the alleged shortage of urea in the state.

Apparently questioning Nath's stature, Chouhan had asked, “Kamal Nath, tu kis khet ki mooli hai (who are you)?”

Patwari on Saturday said Chouhan's language and views have changed since he stepped down as chief minister last year.

“Shivraj ji, Kamal Nath ji usi khet ki mooli hain jis khet ki aap they. Aap ki tarah pradesh ki janta ne unhe chuna hai (Shivraj, Kamal Nath comes from the same place where you come from. Like you, the state's electorate has chosen him),” said Patwari. "I am deeply anguished as his language is now laced with indecency.”

Patwari rejected Chouhan’s allegation of the state government not waking up on time to pay heed to the urea crisis. He said that sensing a possible spike in demand, the state government had urged the Centre to offer an increased amount of urea, but the demand was not heeded.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram