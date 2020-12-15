MP Minister Usha Thakur Backs Demands by BJP Leaders to Change Names of Certain Places

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP MLA from Indore, Usha Thakur, has said that demand by some leaders to change names of certain places in the state are absolutely valid if they are backed by “facts and evidences”. Thakur, who is known for making controversial remarks, also claimed that a particular community renames places around them as per their wish, without seeking any permission.

"People here in Indore are trying to change names on the basis of historical facts and evidences but a particular community often renames places where it lives at will, without bothering to seek suggestion or permission from anyone or forwarding the matter to district planning committee," said Thakur on being asked by media on Monday about demands raised by some leaders of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh to change names of certain places.

When further asked about the tendency of changing names, she said, "It is ‘Punarjagran’ (awakening). If the changes are based on Constitution, facts and evidences, then there are no issues." "The 'Azad Bharat' (Independent India) should look like Azad Bharat," she further said.

Among other leaders, MP Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma recently demanded renaming Idgah Hills in Bhopal after Guru Nanak Dev. According to Sharma, Guru Nanak Dev had visited the area centuries ago and the Gurdwara has his footprints.

Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani had said that local people wanted the area adjacent to the famous Ganesh temple in Khajrana locality be renamed, either as Ganesh Nagar, Ganesh Dham or Ganesh Colony.

Meanwhile, while speaking on the ongoing stir of farmers on the borders of Delhi for a repeal of three farm laws, she said, “I think those high-ranking middlemen who were earning huge money before these laws (were enacted), are stoking farmers agitation as part of a conspiracy. But conspiracies based on lies cannot last long”.

"Tukde-tukde gang and Leftists try to take undue advantage of such situations everywhere. This gang has also joined this movement (of farmers)," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)